Welcome return of Nelson Mandela Bay markets ahead of Easter
After months of inactivity, art, craft and food markets are springing up again around Nelson Mandela Bay giving stallholders and their customers something to smile about.
This week, Marktfees restarted with a four-day Easter market at the Tramways Building which ends at 9pm on Friday — and there are several other markets across the city this weekend...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.