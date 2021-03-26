Welcome return of Nelson Mandela Bay markets ahead of Easter

PREMIUM

After months of inactivity, art, craft and food markets are springing up again around Nelson Mandela Bay giving stallholders and their customers something to smile about.



This week, Marktfees restarted with a four-day Easter market at the Tramways Building which ends at 9pm on Friday — and there are several other markets across the city this weekend...

