News

No joke — the Cousin Barry Hilton's in town

Comedian to bring art of live comedy back to stage in Gqeberha

PREMIUM
By Gillian McAinsh - 26 March 2021

Globetrotting comic Barry Hilton is back in town to perform at the Gallery Comedy Club on Saturday night.

He will be supported by comedians Roland Gaspar and Lonwabo Xatasi...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Lessons to be learnt as PE becomes Gqe-be-rha, not Gebeka
Police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba to remain in custody ahead ...

Most Read

X