Legal claims, huge wage bill crippling EC health department
As fears grow over Covid-19’s third wave, the Eastern Cape health department will spend only R3.4bn of its R26.4bn budget on actual health care in the current financial year.
While the department is drowning in debt arising from medico-legal claims, its enormous wage bill also continues to strangle any hope of an improved financial outlook. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.