Legal claims, huge wage bill crippling EC health department

As fears grow over Covid-19’s third wave, the Eastern Cape health department will spend only R3.4bn of its R26.4bn budget on actual health care in the current financial year.



While the department is drowning in debt arising from medico-legal claims, its enormous wage bill also continues to strangle any hope of an improved financial outlook. ..

