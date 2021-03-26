Linton Grange cash heist trial postponed after suspect takes ill

The trial of a group of suspects accused of a brazen cash-in-transit robbery in Linton Grange in 2018 was put on hold on Friday when one of the accused informed the court that he had stomach problems.



Judge Nyameko Gqamana postponed the matter, citing concerns for the health and safety of all present in the high court in Gqeberha...

