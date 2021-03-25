WATCH | Hawks swoop on Fort Hare as professor probe continues

PREMIUM

The Hawks swooped on three University of Fort Hare campuses on Thursday morning, linked to an investigation into alleged fraud with National Student Financial Aid Scheme funds.



Provincial Hawks spokesperson Yolisa Mgolodela said the unit was carrying out search and seizure operations at the Bhisho, Alice and East London campuses...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.