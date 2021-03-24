Issues facing women highlighted in essay writing competition

Gender-based violence (GBV), menstrual hygiene and access to sanitary products for teenagers — these were the dominant issues highlighted in a nationwide creative writing competition meant to encourage women to tell their stories of abuse.

Through the project, non-profit organisation Sesi Fellowship and Skill Hub discovered issues that affected women between the ages of 14 and 24.

The research was part of an essay writing competition which ended on January 31, where young women could have their voices heard through print.

The women were asked to write about issues affecting them in their communities.

According to Sesi Fellowship board member Mpho Rachidi, one of the biggest issues was gender-based violence.

“I feel a mix of concern and hope about the results from the Eastern Cape,” Rachidi said.

“Certain issues have plagued adolescent girls and young women for the longest time, but these issues continue to persist.

“We understand that some of these issues cannot be solved by the government.

“Issues like menstrual hygiene and access to sanitary products can largely be solved by the government, but there are still girls expected to attend school in the most unsanitary conditions.

“There is hope, many organisations and movements exist to combat these issues, and this awareness puts pressure on the government.”

She said the government was trying to play its part, but that was simply not enough.

“The government only really starts to get hard at work once the problem reaches an extreme.

“We need municipal strategies and plans.

“The problems may be the same, but different strategies may work differently in different districts,” Rachidi said.

She said they were not surprised by how much still needed to be done, but it was disappointing that the government could make commitments to solve these issues and then not deliver.

Eastern Cape representative Sinoxolo Cakata said she had researched the social challenges facing women in the Eastern Cape.

“I witnessed the dire situation concerning menstrual hygiene and sanitation for female pupils in schools.

“The youth are not being properly reached.

“I have been made aware of all commitments proposed to solve issues affecting the youth of the province, the sad thing is government officials set the bar high not to properly fulfil their promises.

“As a nation, we need to stand together to bring about change and the liberation of women's rights,” Cakata said.

