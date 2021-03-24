Bail for Bethelsdorp woman accused of murdering husband

A Bethelsdorp woman, accused of murdering her husband at the weekend, was released on R500 bail in the magistrate’s court in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

Rongene Alexander, 34, made a brief appearance in court after her arrest on Saturday night.

Alexander and her husband, Duran, 33, had returned home at about 11.30pm.

Neighbours in Kamedie Road heard the couple arguing loudly, followed by Alexander screaming for help, according to police.

On arrival at the house, the police found Duran with a stab wound to the chest.

He died at the scene.

While the motive for the murder is still unknown, police are investigating the possibility of domestic violence, according to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

Alexander's family, who were in court for the bail hearing, declined to comment.

The case was postponed to May 6 for further investigation.

