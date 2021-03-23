Tuning into music therapy can soothe Covid-19 anxiety
‘As humans, we function as musical beings; we have music in us’
Anxiety, depression and stress have soared since Covid-19 entered our lives, but music therapy may help soothe your blues away.
A research team of Nelson Mandela University psychologists recently undertook a study to look at the psychological impacts of the lockdown on mental health. They found that the Covid-19 pandemic had escalated mental health issues and the overall wellbeing of people across the board...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.