Police go the extra mile to help community

Members of the Humewood SA Police Service and Community Policing Forum (CPF), thanks to some local sponsors, helped put smiles on the faces of many Gqeberha children when they received Easter eggs at the weekend.

A total of 15 Easter parcels, which included basic foods, clothing and toiletries, as well as treats such as chocolates and chips, were handed to the Twinkle Twinkle Little Star Home for children on Friday.

“The owner of the home expressed great appreciation to both the SAPS and the CPF for their generous contribution,” police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

And the gift of giving did not stop there.

On Saturday, SAPS Motherwell social crime prevention officers, the CPF and the CPF Youth, rallied together and donated clothing and food parcels to a family who had lost almost everything when their house caught fire earlier this month in Motherwell’s NU10.

“This gesture of goodwill was gratefully appreciated by the family who later said that this donation was unexpected and they didn’t realise that the SAPS and the CPF could come to their aid in this time of hardship, especially with Covid-19, as many people had lost their jobs and were struggling to feed their families,” Naidu said.

A similar gesture of goodwill was also undertaken by SAPS Swartkops members when, after attending to a complaint at a house in their area on Friday, they discovered that a family had no food as the breadwinner had lost his job.

“The members got together and on Saturday, they went back to the house to take food parcels to the family.

“The family was overwhelmed and were reduced to tears at the generosity of the police.”

Naidu said creating hope in youth at an early age was a step closer to self-enrichment, confidence and a crime-free society.

“The more one involves young people in active participation and partnership, the more one can increase the public value to a community.”

SAPS Kwazakele social crime prevention officers reached out to the youth at the Zamukukhanya sports field in Zwide by embarking on a Crime Prevention Through Sport outreach initiative.

On Saturday, at about 12.45pm, social crime prevention officers teamed up with the local soccer youth team with the aim of promoting sports and related activities to prevent crime and to effectively strengthen the skills of the youth.

“The young lads were educated on avoiding involvement in crime, drugs and alcohol abuse, bullying, employing self-discipline, reaching their goals and staying safe during the Covid-19 pandemic,” Naidu said.

These acts of caring and kindness prove that focusing on problems brings no positives, but finding solutions and turning them into success stories is what makes all the difference.

“Together we can give back to the community what they truly deserve; peace, harmony and confidence in the SAPS.”

