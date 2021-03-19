‘I stole R6.6m out of greed’
Remorseful Patensie woman tells court she used much of the money on expensive gifts to buy the love of family and friends
A 25-year-old Patensie woman who stole R6.6m says she did it purely out of greed, and not out of need.
An-Nei Stumke told the commercial crimes court in Gqeberha on Thursday that much of the cash had been spent on buying extravagant gifts for family and friends in an attempt to buy their love...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.