‘I stole R6.6m out of greed’

Remorseful Patensie woman tells court she used much of the money on expensive gifts to buy the love of family and friends

PREMIUM

A 25-year-old Patensie woman who stole R6.6m says she did it purely out of greed, and not out of need.



An-Nei Stumke told the commercial crimes court in Gqeberha on Thursday that much of the cash had been spent on buying extravagant gifts for family and friends in an attempt to buy their love...

