EFF councillor's office latest to be vandalised in metro
There seems to be no end in sight to the vandalism of municipal property in Nelson Mandela Bay.
In the latest incident, EFF councillor Simphiwe Ntshiza's office in KwaNobuhle, Kariega, was broken into and vandalised...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.