Politics

EFF councillor's office latest to be vandalised in metro

By Raahil Sain - 19 March 2021

There seems to be no end in sight to the vandalism of municipal property in Nelson Mandela Bay.

In the latest incident, EFF councillor Simphiwe Ntshiza's office in KwaNobuhle, Kariega, was broken into and vandalised...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba to remain in custody ahead ...
Malema & Ndlozi trial: Witnesses clarify 'assault' footage and burial entrance

Most Read

X