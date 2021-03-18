Mob justice case delay upsets family

The formal bail application of a 31-year-old man, arrested and charged with the kidnapping and murder of two brothers in Motherwell almost a month ago, was once again postponed on Thursday, upsetting the brothers' grieving mother.



Siseko Mralaza, 31, was arrested after brothers Onele, 22, and Limnandi Msizi, 23, were killed in an alleged mob justice attack in NU8 on February 20...

