Soccer

Chippa's best bet against Swallows is an attacking approach — Laffor

PREMIUM
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni Soccer reporter 18 March 2021

Chippa United winger Anthony Laffor says an attacking approach could seal the deal for the Gqeberha side in their DStv Premiership fixture against Moroka Swallows at the NMB Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).

The Eastern Cape side are desperately in need of points as their fight continues to survive relegation...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba to remain in custody ahead ...
Malema & Ndlozi trial: Witnesses clarify 'assault' footage and burial entrance

Most Read

X