Gift of the Givers bequeathed whopping R8m

PREMIUM

A generous Garden Route man has pledged a whopping R8m to the Gift of the Givers Foundation when he dies.



The 72-year-old man, who did not want his identity revealed, said the humanitarian organisation had restored his faith in God — years after he lost the love of his life in a fatal car crash only days before they were due to wed...

