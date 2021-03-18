Gift of the Givers bequeathed whopping R8m
A generous Garden Route man has pledged a whopping R8m to the Gift of the Givers Foundation when he dies.
The 72-year-old man, who did not want his identity revealed, said the humanitarian organisation had restored his faith in God — years after he lost the love of his life in a fatal car crash only days before they were due to wed...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.