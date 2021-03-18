Otter enjoys a spot of fine dining before retirement
An elderly otter is looking forward to a leisurely retirement at Bayworld after he waddled into a Jeffreys Bay restaurant, sat down at a table and casually helped himself to a patron’s plate of food.
The Cape Clawless otter, dubbed “Smeagol”, is slowly settling into his new enclosure where staff hope he can live out the remainder of his life in peace...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.