Otter enjoys a spot of fine dining before retirement

An elderly otter is looking forward to a leisurely retirement at Bayworld after he waddled into a Jeffreys Bay restaurant, sat down at a table and casually helped himself to a patron’s plate of food.



The Cape Clawless otter, dubbed “Smeagol”, is slowly settling into his new enclosure where staff hope he can live out the remainder of his life in peace...

