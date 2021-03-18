News

Otter enjoys a spot of fine dining before retirement

By Riaan Marais - 18 March 2021

An elderly otter is looking forward to a leisurely retirement at Bayworld after he waddled into a Jeffreys Bay restaurant, sat down at a table and casually helped himself to a patron’s plate of food.

The Cape Clawless otter, dubbed “Smeagol”, is slowly settling into his new enclosure where staff hope he can live out the remainder of his life in peace...

