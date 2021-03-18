A gem of a man — friends and family pay tribute to jeweller and musician Rodney Goodwin

PREMIUM

A future without Rodney Goodwin looks blurry, say his loved ones.



The Gqeberha man, revered in jewellery circles, and well-known in the city's music scene, died of a heart attack in Cradock at the weekend, at 66...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.