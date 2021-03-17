Attempted murder case opened after police trace student shot on Monday

A case of attempted murder was registered at the Hillbrow police station after the police tracked down and interviewed the student who was shot in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on Monday.

National police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said the police on Tuesday successfully traced the 20-year-old student, who had allegedly been shot by the police the evening before.

Wits University SRC president Mpendulo Mfeka told TimesLIVE on Monday that the student was shot during clashes with the police.

The police initially said on Monday that none of its members deployed in Braamfontein had fired any shots during student protests in the area.

Naidoo said on Wednesday that following the interview on Tuesday, the matter was being referred to the Independent Police Investigative Directive (Ipid) for further investigation.