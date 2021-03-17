Attempted murder case opened after police trace student shot on Monday
Police say the student claims she and a friend were picked up by police on Monday and an altercation ensued between herself and an officer when they were dropped off near Braamfontein cemetery
A case of attempted murder was registered at the Hillbrow police station after the police tracked down and interviewed the student who was shot in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on Monday.
National police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said the police on Tuesday successfully traced the 20-year-old student, who had allegedly been shot by the police the evening before.
Wits University SRC president Mpendulo Mfeka told TimesLIVE on Monday that the student was shot during clashes with the police.
The police initially said on Monday that none of its members deployed in Braamfontein had fired any shots during student protests in the area.
Naidoo said on Wednesday that following the interview on Tuesday, the matter was being referred to the Independent Police Investigative Directive (Ipid) for further investigation.
Naidoo said the student alleged that on Monday she and her male friend were picked up by the police who were travelling in a marked police vehicle. She said when they were being dropped off near Braamfontein cemetery, an altercation ensued between herself and a police officer.
The student said she was then forced out of the police vehicle and subsequently shot in the leg.
“This incident happened in an area where no students protests were taking place,” Naidoo said.
Naidoo said the police officers against whom the allegation was being levelled had not yet been identified.
National SAPS commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole said the matter was viewed very seriously and he had sanctioned a departmental investigation.
"[SAPS] management would like to reiterate its position that members of the SAPS are always encouraged to conduct themselves in a professional manner and to execute their duties within the boundaries of the law,” he said.
TimesLIVE
On March 17 2021, four officers of the public order policing unit appeared at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court in connection with the death of Mthokozisi Ntumba, Mtumba was shot during the Wits University student protests on March 10. The accused are facing charges of murder, three charges of attempted murder and defeating the end of justice.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.