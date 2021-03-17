Severe weather warning as KZN prepares to bid farewell to King Goodwill Zwelithini

As KwaZulu-Natal prepares to bid farewell to King Goodwill Zwelithini on Thursday, the co-operative governance and traditional affairs department has placed disaster management teams on alert after a warning of severe weather for the northern parts of the province.

The Zulu monarch will be buried in a private royal family service on Wednesday night, while the official memorial service will take place at the KwaKhetha Omthandayo royal palace in Nongoma on Thursday.

According to Cogta, areas that are expected to be affected are Nongoma, Abaqulusi, Alfred-Duma, Big 5 Hlabisa, Dannhauser, eDumbe, eMadlangeni, eNdumeni, Jozini, Msinga, Mthonjaneni, Mtubatuba, Newcastle, Nkandla, Nquthu, Okhahlamba, Ulundi, uMhlabuyalingana, uMhlathuze and uPhongolo.