Top Nelson Mandela Bay surgeon in R4.5m medical negligence lawsuit
Woman claims years of suffering and impediments after operation led to her losing job
A popular Nelson Mandela Bay surgeon is facing a multimillion-rand lawsuit for an operation he performed six years ago on a woman who claims she has been left with major scars, damage to her stomach and various physical impediments.
Sherwood resident Sherillee Morris, 59, is suing specialist surgeon Dr Nico van Niekerk, based at Netcare Greenacres Hospital, for what she says are years of suffering after having to undergo surgery to fix what was meant to be one operation to repair a recurrent hiatus hernia...
