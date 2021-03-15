Roland Williams released on R10,000 bail
Former Nelson Mandela Bay municipal spin-doctor Roland Williams was released on bail of R10,000 in the Port Elizabeth commercial crimes court on Monday.
Williams received a four-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty to fraud...
