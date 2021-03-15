News

Metro to step up fight against thieves and vandals

By Guy Rogers - 15 March 2021

The Nelson Mandela Bay metro is lining up a series of measures to combat vandalism and theft of public assets.  

Mayoral committee member for corporate services Annette Lovemore said on Wednesday the plague of vandalism and theft had reached crisis proportion across the metro...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malema & Ndlozi trial: Witnesses clarify 'assault' footage and burial entrance
Dizi Africa - International Women's Day

Most Read

X