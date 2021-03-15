Metro to step up fight against thieves and vandals
The Nelson Mandela Bay metro is lining up a series of measures to combat vandalism and theft of public assets.
Mayoral committee member for corporate services Annette Lovemore said on Wednesday the plague of vandalism and theft had reached crisis proportion across the metro...
