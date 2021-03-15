Police disperse protesting students at the University of Zululand

The police were called in to disperse a group of protesting students who set tyres alight outside the University of Zululand, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday morning.

The protest comes as the EFF Students Command and the South African Students Congress (Sasco) called for a shutdown of universities on Monday.

Universities throughout SA are bracing for a national shutdown as protests over fees gain momentum.

Unizulu spokesperson Gcina Nhleko said the entrance to the main campus in Richards Bay had been blocked “but police have assisted with dispersing the crowd”.

Nkosinathi Sibiya, president-elect of Unizulu's student representative council, told TimesLIVE that the body supported Sasco's call for a national shutdown.

“We will do anything to protect our academic rights,” he said.

“I am of the view that education remains a right in South Africa and no-one has an audacity to turn it into a commodity. Sasco remains an advocate of free and quality education, hence we are calling for the University of Zululand to clear all students to be able to register despite the historical debts on their account.