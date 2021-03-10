Two Wits student journalists injured, three protesters arrested in clashes with police

Two Wits University student reporters were injured and three people arrested after violent clashes between protesters and the police in Braamfontein on Wednesday morning.

Wits spokesperson Shirona Patel said the three protesters were detained at Hillbrow police station.

“The university has made available health and counselling services to students and members of the community who require assistance. The university notes with deep concern the escalation of the situation, which is regrettable, and we call on all persons to remain calm during this difficult time.

“The university remains committed to seeking creative, peaceful solutions to any outstanding issues in the higher education sector,” Patel said.

The violence on Wednesday also saw a man, believed to be in his 30s, shot dead - allegedly by the police. Paramedics said the man was struck twice by rubber bullets and was declared dead on the scene.