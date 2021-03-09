Gqeberha man arrested for discharging firearm

A 24-year-old man was arrested in Gelvandale on Monday for allegedly discharging a firearm in a residential area.



Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the police’s anti-gang unit responded to a complaint of gunfire in Koedoe Street, at about 12.45pm...

