It’s not mission impossible for EP, Div says

Coach hoping nine changes will bring change in fortune

PREMIUM

It will not be mission impossible for EP’s battered team of underdogs when they attempt to ambush the Lions in Gqeberha on Wednesday, Elephants coach Peter de Villiers says.



After being massacred 87-10 by the Bulls in their opening Preparation Series match, De Villiers will send out a revamped team to face the Lions (kickoff 4.45pm)...

