Convicted murderer and fraudster Kristina Adler released on bail
Convicted murderer and fraudster Kristina Adler was granted R20,000 bail in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday.
Adler, along with her common-law husband, Jens Leunberg, were convicted on Friday of the 2009 murder of fellow German national Claus Schroeder...
