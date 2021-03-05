ONE YEAR OF COVID-19 | South Africans show their compassion despite adversity

The Covid-19 lockdown is often associated with adversity, including the crumbling economy and joblessness, but on the upside it looks like South Africans have become more compassionate, and have been signing up in droves to become stem cell donors to help others.

The Sunflower Fund, which partnered with an international bone marrow donor centre, DKMS, early last year, said during the past year it saw a 230% increase or additional 9,000 people registering to become donors – giving hope that South Africans are finally warming up to the idea of charity. The fund usually registers only 3,000 potential donors a year.

CEO of the Sunflower Fund partnered by DKMS, Alana James, said this ground-breaking feat in the wake of the pandemic was a combination of generosity from South Africans, the partnership with a global company, and the registration of stem cell registration switching to an online platform as event teams could no longer visit communities and schools to do recruitment.

“Despite the various challenges brought on by the pandemic and lockdowns, people continued to show amazing empathy and compassion,” said James.

“We moved our recruitment drive online by way of an online registration platform which was amplified using social media and influencers. A swab kit was then couriered to the donor and the tests were completed in the safety and comfort of their homes. Following this, the kits were collected and delivered to our offices. This is a process we are still using today,” she said.