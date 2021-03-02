News

Witness repeatedly resisted Omotoso’s advances, court hears

By Devon Koen - 02 March 2021

A Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) woman told the Port Elizabeth High Court how she had repeatedly declined advances after rape and human trafficking accused  Timothy Omotoso took an interest in her during a crusade in the city.

During her testimony on Monday, Wendy Mahole, 26, of Gqeberha, said she held her ground and repeatedly told the court what Omotoso and his co-accused, Zukiswa Sitho, and another woman only referred to as Fezeka, had allegedly done to coax her into performing sexual acts on Omotoso...

