Witness repeatedly resisted Omotoso’s advances, court hears
A Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) woman told the Port Elizabeth High Court how she had repeatedly declined advances after rape and human trafficking accused Timothy Omotoso took an interest in her during a crusade in the city.
During her testimony on Monday, Wendy Mahole, 26, of Gqeberha, said she held her ground and repeatedly told the court what Omotoso and his co-accused, Zukiswa Sitho, and another woman only referred to as Fezeka, had allegedly done to coax her into performing sexual acts on Omotoso...
