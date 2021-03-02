Police need help in investigating four murders in KwaDwesi

KwaDwesi police have asked residents to assist with investigations into four murders that occurred on Monday morning in the Govan Mbeki area.

The police were notified of a house on fire in Baart Street at about 2.15am.

The burnt body of 25-year-old Anele Namba was found inside the house.

According to police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge, it is alleged that attackers set the house on fire after an argument, and cases of murder and arson were now under investigation.

Shortly thereafter, in an unrelated incident, the bodies of Zera Mphako, 24, and Axolile Tom, 28, were found in a house in Dalindyebo Street after gunshots were reported at the address at about 2.30am.

Mphako’s body was found in the garden outside the house, while Tom’s body was found inside.

Both had gunshot wounds to the head.

“The motive for the attack is unknown and two cases of murder are under investigation,” Beetge said.

In a third incident, the body of 27-year-old Xolani Eric Faltein was found in Mbeki Street at about 7am.

Beetge said he had multiple gunshot wounds to the head and upper body.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents can contact KwaDwesi detectives on 071-362-8707.

