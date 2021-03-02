One small step to healing, one giant bite for Solo Nqweni

It is a simple task taken for granted, but being able to feed himself for the first time since falling ill has put former Warriors cricketer Solo Nqweni on Cloud 9.



As an indication that he is feeling in fine spirits, Nqweni joked that he is sticking to his greens to avoid piling on the extra kilos...

