One small step to healing, one giant bite for Solo Nqweni
It is a simple task taken for granted, but being able to feed himself for the first time since falling ill has put former Warriors cricketer Solo Nqweni on Cloud 9.
As an indication that he is feeling in fine spirits, Nqweni joked that he is sticking to his greens to avoid piling on the extra kilos...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.