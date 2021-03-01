WATCH | State lawyers oppose bail for slain Tshegofatso Pule's lover

Ntuthuko Ntokozo Shoba, the alleged mastermind believed to have planned the murder of Tshegofatso Pule, his eight-months pregnant girlfriend, applied for bail in the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Monday.

The alleged father of Pule’s child was arrested on February 18 and faces charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and defeating the ends of justice. He was implicated in the murder by the man who killed Pule, Muzikayise Malephane, who is serving a 20-year jail term.

The state lawyers argued on Monday that his defence lawyers had not given a good enough reason as to why Shoba should be granted bail. "Everyone knows about this case, look how full this room is - even the president knows about this case," said the state lawyer in a counter-argument.

The defence lawyer said Shoba's life could be in danger as he had received multiple voice notes containing possible death threats, adding that he would be safer out of custody.

The state lawyer said if his life was in danger, he would be safer in custody.

The judgment has been postponed to Friday.

TimesLIVE