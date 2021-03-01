Protests on the R335 between Gqeberha and Addo

Motorists are advised to take caution when travelling along the R335, between Gqeberha and Addo, as protest action has been reported at Motherwell.

Residents of Ikamvelihle and Motherwell are allegedly blocking sections of Addo Road with burning tyres and rubble.

The reason for the protest is unclear at this stage.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes where possible.

HeraldLIVE