Protests on the R335 between Gqeberha and Addo

By Riaan Marais - 01 March 2021
Motorists are advised to take care along Addo Road as protests were reported there on Monday morning. The reason for the protest is unclear.
Motorists are advised to take caution when travelling along the R335, between Gqeberha and Addo, as protest action has been reported at Motherwell.

Residents of Ikamvelihle and Motherwell are allegedly blocking sections of Addo Road with burning tyres and rubble.

The reason for the protest is unclear at this stage.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes where possible.

HeraldLIVE

