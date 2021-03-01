Aubrey Poo thinks 'The Estate' viewers will see a lot of their fave politicians in his character

Veteran actor Aubrey Poo will be channelling his inner corrupt and flamboyant politician as Castro Kamanga in the much-anticipated new SABC3 daily drama The Estate and he's taken TshisaLIVE into his process of bringing the callous character to life.

The Estate is a new local drama that promises to have Mzansi hooked with a star-studded cast and will premier in the prime time slot that used to “belong” to Isidingo.

Aubrey, who used to show up in the same slot as Gabriel ''Moruti wa Tsotsi'' Mothusi of Isidingo fame, explained that he had the big task of ensuring that his new character didn't falter under Gabriel's shadow.

“Funnily enough, in my career I always say that every role is preparing me for a role I will play one day, or a role I will play next, and with Castro, I think he's a culmination of two particular characters that I've played in the past.”

The veteran actor explained that it was a bit tricky for him, because the more he got to know his character, the more he felt like he was a combination of Gabriel and other roles he has played before.

“One of them was pretty much in the same time slot, so I constantly have to challenge myself to not repeat that guy's traits too much. Because the time slot is the same, if I am not careful it could be like I'm playing pastor Gabriel Mothusi again and I don't want that. However, Castro is within that realm as a character. He isn't necessarily a scammer, but because he wields so much power, there's a callousness about him that takes him there,” said Aubrey.