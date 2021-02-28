Put job-creation ahead of name changes — Saftu leader

Instead of prioritising the changing names of cities and airports, the government should focus on saving and creating more jobs.

This was the view of South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) Eastern Cape co-ordinator Andile Bloko, who led about 80 workers in a march from New Brighton to the Gqeberha City Hall on Wednesday.

They picketed outside as part of a strike in urban centres across SA, demanding the creation of more jobs.

The protest took place just a day after Stats SA revealed that 7.2-million people were without jobs in the fourth quarter of 2020, pushing SA’s official unemployment rate to 32.5%.

In the Eastern Cape, the figure rose to 47.9%, while the expanded unemployment rate in the province was at 52.4%, up from 51.2% in the third quarter.

Also on Tuesday, it was gazetted that Port Elizabeth had been renamed Gqeberha and that the Port Elizabeth International Airport would now be known as the Dawid Stuurman International Airport.

Uitenhage is now Kariega while the East London Airport is King Phalo Airport.

King William’s Town will henceforth be known as Qonce.

Addressing the crowd, Bloko said renaming cities should not be a priority.