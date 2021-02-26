New Eastern Cape health MEC must step up to ‘historic challenges’
‘Capable and competent’ person will have to take department to another level, says premier
A cabinet reshuffle is on the cards for the Eastern Cape government, with the province set to welcome a new health MEC by the end of next week.
Premier Oscar Mabuyane confirmed it late on Thursday...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.