Dad reveals forgiving heart as taxi driver’s alleged killers nabbed

I just want justice to be served, says Snayers after swift arrests

PREMIUM

The father of slain e-hailing taxi driver Garrison Snayers has done the unimaginable — he has already forgiven his son’s killers.



With three men arrested between Monday and Wednesday for the cold-blooded killing, a grieving Garreth Snayers said he now needed justice to run its course...

