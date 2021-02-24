‘Sister to all’ dies four weeks after husband
Steadfast, loving, kind and committed nurse
They fell in love as teenagers and now, after 32 years of marriage, the husband and wife — a much-loved principal and a nurse — have died just four weeks apart due to Covid-19 complications.
A “silent force”, “dedicated” and “a pillar of strength” is how family and friends described Volkswagen SA Field Hospital nursing sister Penelope Prince, who died on Monday from the virus she was helping to fight...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.