Grade 5 teacher inspired Shervandré to matric success
He spent three years in grade 5 and could not read English when he started high school, but on Tuesday Shervandré Mapoe of Algoa Park passed matric.
The former deputy head boy of Otto du Plessis High School said the words of his grade 5 teacher at Tjaart van der Walt Primary School, which among other aspects motivated him to endure, still echoes in his ears...
