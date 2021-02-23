PE manganese terminals to be moved by end of year, Mabuyane says
The face of the Port Elizabeth beachfront could look significantly different by the end of the year, with the manganese terminals set to be relocated to the Port of Ngqura before year end, according to Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane.
He made the announcement during his state of the province address on Tuesday...
