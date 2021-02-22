‘No woman deserves to be a widow’: Condolences pour in after the death of amaBhaca chief Thandisizwe Diko
South Africans have flocked to social media to express their shock and convey condolence to presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko following the death of her husband and Bhaca chief Thandisizwe Diko.
Diko died in an East London hospital on Sunday after a short illness, a family member told TimesLIVE.
In a short statement on Monday, the KwaBhaca Great Kingdom expressed shock at Diko’s untimely death.
“iSizwe samaBhaca and the royal family are still coming to terms with this shocking and painful loss of our beloved father, son and husband.
“We are humbled by the outpouring of support and grief since the news of His Majesty's passing first became known. We thank you for keeping the family and iSizwe samaBhaca in your thoughts and prayers during this time of grief.”
Here are some of the reactions shared on social media:
I would like to take this time and pass my condolences to the Diko family especially Khusela Diko.— Marxist (@Kgomo389) February 22, 2021
No woman deserves to be a widow especially as young as Khusela.
We will deal with other issues later,this is not the time.
He banna Khusela Diko's husband Chief Thandisizwe Diko has died— Segopotje Nkadimeng (@SegopotjeNkadi3) February 22, 2021
What a terrible sad news
May his soul rest in eternal peace
Our heartfelt condolences go out to presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko and the entire Diko family on the passing of Chief Thandisizwe Diko II 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/1Wdl9u9k69— TRUELOVE Magazine (@TrueLoveMag) February 22, 2021
Our sincere condolences to the Diko family and isizwe samaBhaca. Incredibly sad news. https://t.co/WFrpOtnRj5— Siviwe Gwarube (@Siviwe_G) February 22, 2021
May God grant the family strength to pass through this moment of grief......Our condolences to Cde. Khusela and family.... https://t.co/3Ou2In9NFo— Godrich Gardee (@GardeeGodrich) February 22, 2021
All other issues aside, condolences to Khusela Diko and family on the passing of her husband. 🇿🇦 https://t.co/L2O8OS3ihE— Simon Grindrod (@SimonPGrindrod) February 22, 2021
