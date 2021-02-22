‘No woman deserves to be a widow’: Condolences pour in after the death of amaBhaca chief Thandisizwe Diko

South Africans have flocked to social media to express their shock and convey condolence to presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko following the death of her husband and Bhaca chief Thandisizwe Diko.

Diko died in an East London hospital on Sunday after a short illness, a family member told TimesLIVE.

In a short statement on Monday, the KwaBhaca Great Kingdom expressed shock at Diko’s untimely death.

“iSizwe samaBhaca and the royal family are still coming to terms with this shocking and painful loss of our beloved father, son and husband.

“We are humbled by the outpouring of support and grief since the news of His Majesty's passing first became known. We thank you for keeping the family and iSizwe samaBhaca in your thoughts and prayers during this time of grief.”

Here are some of the reactions shared on social media: