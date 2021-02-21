Zuma ignores elephant in room
Ex-president avoids issue of his troubles with Zondo commission during ANC panel discussion
Seemingly unfazed by calls for him to be jailed for defying the Constitutional Court, former president Jacob Zuma says there is more tea to be had by those who visit him in Nkandla.
Addressing a virtual ANC dialogue on social cohesion and nation building on Sunday, Zuma stressed the need to address the issue of foreigners being employed ahead of South Africans in the hospitality industry, saying unemployment was rife in SA, especially among the youth...
