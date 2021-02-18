News

Samwu says there is no strike or protest at the moment

BCM workers say they've waited for Covid risk allowances for months

By Sivenathi Gosa - 18 February 2021

Buffalo City Metro employees gathering at   East London City Hall  on Wednesday expressed their dismay at the municipality's non-payment of their Covid-19 risk allowances since June. 

After the meeting, Oxford  Street in the CBD was trashed, allegedly by the employees  from the gathering as a form of protest, a claim Samwu leadership vehemently denies...

