Samwu says there is no strike or protest at the moment

BCM workers say they've waited for Covid risk allowances for months

Buffalo City Metro employees gathering at East London City Hall on Wednesday expressed their dismay at the municipality's non-payment of their Covid-19 risk allowances since June.



After the meeting, Oxford Street in the CBD was trashed, allegedly by the employees from the gathering as a form of protest, a claim Samwu leadership vehemently denies...

