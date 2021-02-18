News

Another Mandela funeral scandal accused turns state witness

Former BCM CFO Vincent Pillay is one of more than 30 witnesses lined up by the state for when the re-enrolled trial resumes

By Asanda Nini - 18 February 2021

A third accused in the Buffalo City Metro's Nelson Mandela memorial scandal has turned state witness and will testify against some of his former co-accused.

The metro's former Chief Financial Officer Vincent Pillay is one of more than 30 witnesses lined up by the state when the re-enrolled trial resumes...

