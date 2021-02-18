Another Mandela funeral scandal accused turns state witness
Former BCM CFO Vincent Pillay is one of more than 30 witnesses lined up by the state for when the re-enrolled trial resumes
A third accused in the Buffalo City Metro's Nelson Mandela memorial scandal has turned state witness and will testify against some of his former co-accused.
The metro's former Chief Financial Officer Vincent Pillay is one of more than 30 witnesses lined up by the state when the re-enrolled trial resumes...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.