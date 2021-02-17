Health advocacy group calls for sugar tax to be doubled to fund fight against Covid-19

Advocacy group the Healthy Living Alliance (Heala) believes if SA doubled its sugary drinks tax, it could raise billions to help fund the fight against Covid-19.

Lawrence Mbalati, head of Heala, said beverages are taxed about 2.21c per gram of sugar for anything over a four gram threshold.

The advocacy group was at the forefront of pushing for the sugary drinks tax implemented in 2018.

“The current levy adds about 46c to the price of an average can of original taste Coca-Cola, for instance. The levy does not apply to natural fruit juices or sweetened dairy products.

“Within its first two years, the health promotion levy has generated R5.4bn for government.

“This would have been enough to finance SA’s down payment for Covid-19 vaccines from the Covax facility almost 20 times over, despite the health promotion levy’s relatively small contribution to government’s overall budget.