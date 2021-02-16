Investigative podcast
PODCAST | Justice for Kopano: an injustice uninvestigated
An investigation into the unsolved case of a 10-year-old hit-and-run victim who was then abducted and died alone, far from her home
Of all the injustices in the case of Kopano Molelekedi, a 10-year-old girl struck by a motorist, abducted and dumped in a field far from home, perhaps the biggest is the lacklustre investigation into her death by police.
From claims that her mother Orapaleng was denied opening a missing person's case, to not following up with witnesses who saw the incident, the police play an important part in the lives of the family who lost their little girl.
But it was only when the Sunday Times began asking questions that the family received its first visit from police since her death on September 2 2018. That was March 26 2020 - the day before the national lockdown. It's safe to say they have heard nothing since.
This is the fourth episode of Justice for Kopano, a short podcast series that dissects exactly what happened to Kopano Molelekedi and what has happened in the investigation since.
Listen to the shocking story here:
In today’s episode, we explore the efforts made by the authorities to investigate her death.
We are convinced someone knows what happened to Kopano. If you have any information about this case, please comment below or e-mail us at patricka@sundaytimes.co.za.
If you have not listened to the previous episodes, we strongly recommend you do so before starting this one.
Follow the movements on that fateful morning on the map below and understand better why this case just doesn't add up, and try to grasp how a crime with so many witnesses can still go unpunished.
This five-part investigative series is a collaboration between the Sunday Times and MultimediaLIVE following a two-year investigation that remains unresolved.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.