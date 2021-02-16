'Angie Motshekga must shut up!'- Shivambu slams minister for 'educated men don't rape' comment

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has joined the chorus of outrage over basic education minister Angie Motshekga's comment that “an educated man won't rape”.

Motshekga made the remarks on Monday while addressing pupils at the reopening of the 2021 school year.

In a video captured by Newzroom Afrika, the minister can be heard saying the government was prioritising education as a way to deal with challenges in the community.

“An educated man won’t rape,” said Motshekga, to disagreement from pupils.

“I thought they need to be a bit civilised not to do certain things, now I’m disappointed. My theory is that the more educated you are, the more sophisticated you are, the less you get involved in wrong things because you can look after yourself, your family, you can look after your environment,” Motshekga responded.

As the video went viral on social media, Shivambu took to his Twitter page to weigh in, and claimed that Motshekga should “be kept very far from SA’s education system”.

“This minister of basic education is committed to making foolish statements and mistakes. She must be kept very far from SA’s education system. There is nothing wrong with shutting up if you have nothing to say. Angie Motshekga must honestly shut up!”