You must still pay school fees despite Covid-19 breaks, says Angie Motshekga

Motshekga added that fee-paying schools "have the authority to enforce parents to pay school fees through legal means".

"The liability of parents is determined through an affordability formula, which can be used to determine whether a parent can be exempted partially or fully from paying school fees.

"There are other instances where parents are unable [to pay] because of the impact of the virus ... because this decision is taken by SGB, they should make representations to the school to make sure that the necessary procedures and protocols are followed," the minister said.

Motshekga said another concern is that schools are reportedly charging parents registration deposits, and others are "charging parents exorbitant amounts" to pay staff bonuses.

"We must advise schools to avoid such temptations, as the first is illegal and the second is completely unreasonable, especially as it is done and enforced under the devastation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic," she said.

TimesLIVE