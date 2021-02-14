Schools ready, but 16,000 pupils not placed as 2021 year gets under way

After a Covid-enforced delayed start to the 2021 year, it's all systems go when schools reopen on Monday.

But more than 16,000 grade 1 and 8 pupils will not be able to go school when the gates are opened, as the basic education department grapples to find places for them.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga said that while almost all schools were ready, and that provinces had made good progress in placements of pupils, there were “still 16,117 learners awaiting spaces in schools”.

“The demand for space in schools, especially in grades 1 and 8, remains a challenge for the [education] sector. All provinces are experiencing a high demand in particular areas,” she said at a media briefing on Sunday.

Motshekga even joked that, because her cellphone number was published online, she had received calls from parents worried about the situation. Some parents contacted her before 5am, hoping to catch her before she started her day.

“The Council of Education Ministers (CEM) met yesterday [Saturday], and the matter of school admission was identified as critical because the system cannot afford to see any learners being left behind. It was agreed that provinces would work with speed to place all the learners in the next week,” she said.