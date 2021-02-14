Heftier fines needed at Buffalo City drinking spots for breaking Covid rules, residents say
Buffalo City residents have questioned how a R5,000 fine issued to a popular East London entertainment venue for violating Covid-19 regulations would serve as a deterrent, when one night’s liquor sales could far exceed that amount.
Popular beachfront restaurant and bar Buccaneers made headlines when the owner was slapped with a R5,000 fine after being arrested. ..
