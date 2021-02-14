Your Weekend

Valentine’s Day events may be cancelled but love isn’t

Mo and Phindi Mo and Phindi 14 February 2021

Like all other special days that are celebrated with memorable events but have been cancelled in 2021 due to the pandemic, so has Valentine’s Day — to some extent.

There are no events of any significance taking place; the retail sector, restaurants and the broader hospitality industry function under strict Covid protocols...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
First million Covid-19 vaccinations hit SA shores

Most Read

X